Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Friday 4/11 1pm: WRKF's FM/HD signals are operating normally following tower maintenance. Further disruptions are expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Bestselling author and NOLA native Michael Lewis out with new book: ‘Who Is Government?’

By Alana Schreiber
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:07 PM CDT

Award-winning author and journalist Michael Lewis is out with a new book, “Who is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service.” The New Orleans native is the author of multiple books, many of which have turned into blockbuster movies, like “Moneyball,” “The Blind Side” and “The Big Short.”

His latest work is collaboration with multiple writers and performers, like Dave Eggers, Casey Cep and W. Kamau Bell. They each profile federal employees and the fascinating work they’re doing for our government.

Michael Lewis joins us to discuss his latest work and the importance of public service.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
