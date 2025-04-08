New NOLA schools superintendent; Tennessee Williams Theatre Co. celebrates 10 years; French Quarter Fest returns

New Orleans has a new superintendent of schools. Last week, the Orleans Parish School Board selected Fateama Fulmore, the district’s former deputy superintendent, to take on the role.

Aubri Juhasz, education reporter for WWNO and WRKF, tells us more about the system’s new leader and what challenges lie ahead is

This year, the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The production company honors the life of the legendary playwright , who wrote some of his most famous works while living in the Crescent City.

Founding Co-Artistic Director Augustin Correro tells us more about this milestone, along with actors Benjamin Dougherty and Leslie Claverie who star in the company’s latest production, "Orpheus Descending.”

This weekend, the annual French Quarter Fest returns to the heart of New Orleans. The four-day celebration features local musical groups and out of town guests, as well as a variety of food selections.

Festival CEO and president Emily Madero joins us with the details.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!