© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Wednesday 3/26: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Louisiana Considered

Time Out names New Orleans world's best food city; how oil and gas money shapes LSU research

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:25 PM CDT
Gumbo is the quintessential dish off New Orleans, signifying home to many.
Ian McNulty
Gumbo is the quintessential dish off New Orleans, signifying home to many.

The media group Time Out covers food and culture around the world. They recently ranked the best food cities across the globe, and to no surprise to those of us who live here, New Orleans is No. 1!

Chelsea Shannon, trending food and dining reporter for the Times Picayune/ The Advocate tells us a little more about the list and why New Orleans outranked other cities.

Last week, we brought you the first episode of “Fueling Knowledge,” a series from the Sea Change team that explores the ties between the oil and gas industry and LSU. Today, we dive further into their investigation to learn about the strings attached to taking big oil money.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber