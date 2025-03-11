Arrests made in death of Southern Univ. student; proposed tax amendment faces lawsuit; Marigny Opera Ballet presents ‘DUSK’

The Southern University community is reeling after engineering student Caleb Wilson died in an off-campus fraternity hazing ritual two weeks ago. Wilson was pledging for Omega Psi Phi at the time of his death. Three students have since been arrested.

Aidan McCahill , a crime and criminal justice reporter for the Baton Rouge Advocate, gives us the latest.

Baton Rouge voters will soon cast ballots on a constitutional amendment to overhaul several items in the state’s tax code. But an attorney has filed a lawsuit, claiming that the ballot language is misleading and biased. Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with the attorney, William Most .

The Marigny Opera Ballet continues its 11th season with the premiere of “DUSK”, a contemporary ballet by internationally acclaimed choreographer Cassi Abranches , which is produced by artistic director Diogo de Lima. The performance also has an original score by the New Orleans dream pop group, People Museum.

Marigny Opera Ballet executive director Dave Hurlbert, and People Museum trombonist Jeremy Phipps tell us more about collaborating for this performance.

