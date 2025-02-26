Navigating ICE raids; impact of Louisiana tax reform; history of Mardi Gras parade throws

Anxieties are high at schools and churches after moves by the Trump Administration suggested these institutions could be visited by Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE). .

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Kat Stromquist spoke with Nora Ahmed, legal director of the ACLU of Louisiana, to explain immigrants’ Constitutional rights.

In a special legislative session late last year, Louisiana passed a sweeping overhaul to its tax system year that saw the state income tax slashed to a flat tax rate and increased the rates of the state sales tax.

Some have said the new tax system is a very modest improvement, while others find it regressive. Neva Butkus, senior policy analyst at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy Others, tells us why this system has problematic implications for state budget stability.

As we celebrate Carnival season here in Louisiana, we’re taking a moment to focus on one integral part of the scene– parade throws. They have a long history, not only through Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but going back long before New Orleans existed.

The Historic New Orleans Collection will be holding talks today through Saturday that outline the colorful history of Mardi Gras parade throws. Interpreter with the Historic New Orleans Collection Kurt Owens tells us more.

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos.

