Live from New Orleans, it’s Saturday Night: Remembering when SNL came to Mardi Gras in 1977

Over the weekend, the acclaimed sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live celebrated 50 years on the air! While the show is filmed at 30 Rockefeller plaza in Manhattan, it does have some interesting ties to New Orleans. Original cast member Garrett Morris is a born and raised New Orleanian, who made a special appearance at last weekend's reunion show. The Crescent City also claimed Vance Degeneres, the voice of claymation character Mr. Bill, and a more recent player, Punkie Johnson.

But what many do not know is that Saturday Night Live once filmed an episode in New Orleans – or at least, they tried to. Although cast members were scattered throughout the city, parade delays, technology failures and general Mardi Gras mayhem made for one of the most chaotic shows in SNL's history.

David Cuthbert, is a longtime New Orleans reporter who covered the event for The Times Picayune back in 1977. He joins us to share his SNL memories.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She joins us for the latest in the New Orleans mayor’s race and the election for Orleans Parish Sheriff.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!