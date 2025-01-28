Latest news from Acadiana; what the cold weather says about climate change; NOBA presents ‘Carmen’

It’s the end of the month and that means it’s time to catch up on the latest news from Acadiana. Christiaan Mader , founder and editor of The Current tells us how the Lafayette area fared with last week’s snow, and about an upcoming special election.

A once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm hit the South last week, breaking snowfall records dating back to 1895. Flights were canceled, schools were closed and many Louisianans engaged in their first-ever snowball fights or made their first snowmen!But what does this rare blizzard say about our climate? State climatologist Jay Grimes explains how the historic snowfall affected agriculture and wildlife.

This Saturday, ballet will meet flamenco for a reimagination of the classic opera Carmen. The New Orleans Ballet Association is presenting the work in conjunction with Ballet Hispanico, and the performance will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the opera.

Ballet Hispanico’s artistic director Eduardo Vilaro joins us for more.

