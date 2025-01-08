Ten Commandments law takes effect amid lawsuits; remembering Jimmy Carter’s role in in Katrina recovery efforts

The new year means some new state laws are now in effect. A controversial one requires all public schools, colleges and universities to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the law, and a judge issued an injunction in November preventing it from taking effect in several parishes named as co-defendants, along with the state. WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz tells us more.

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away last week at the age of 100. While he’s most often remembered as the nation’s 39th commander in chief, he is often more celebrated for his post-presidential philanthropic efforts, particularly with the Carter Center, which works to resolve conflicts, advance democracy, and eradicate diseases.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, President Carter worked to help restore and rebuild homes along the Gulf Coast as part of a project that’s been ongoing ever since.

Executive director of the New Orleans area Habitat for Humanity, Marguerite Oestreicher , tells us about Carter’s legacy and impact in Louisiana.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!