Parametric insurance for disasters; guaranteed income experiment; year in politics, Part 2

If you’re a homeowner, you’re probably already familiar with the conditions imposed on insurance deductibles when disaster strikes. Cities and towns also have insurance for their losses when the weather gets destructive.

Now, mayors along the Mississippi River are piloting a new insurance experiment to better help communities recover after disasters.

Delaney Dryfoos, environmental reporter for the Lens Nola, has been covering this story for the Mississippi River Basin Ag and Water Desk and joins us for more.

This was a busy year in politics – yes we had the presidential election, but Louisiana had some pretty noteworthy political happenings as well. Gov. Jeff Landry and lawmakers overhauled the state's tax code, and Republican Sid Edwards was elected to be the next mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, ending a 20-year streak for Democrats.

Yesterday, we brought you Part 1 of Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington’s “politics year in review” with LSU political science professor Robert Hogan. Today we hear the second part, and discuss what's on the horizon for future office seekers in Louisiana.

Guaranteed income is the idea that to help some people in need, governments should give them cash, no strings attached. It’s long been a pipe dream for many welfare reformers. And in recent years, that dream has been given test runs in cities across the U.S. and here in the South.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha and WWNO’s Aubri Juhasz have been covering the movement. They caught up to discuss how these recent pilots went.

