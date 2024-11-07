Landry’s special tax session begins; push for new building codes for coastal properties; biblical-themed opera comes to NOLA

The election is over, and Gov. Landry’s special tax session has just begun. The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stepahnie Grace gives us the latest on this special session and what Landry is proposing.

The New Orleans Opera is presenting Raehann Bryce-Davis in concert, singing her debut the new biblically-themed Opera, Samson and Delilah.

The leading lady, a mezzo-soprano of Jamaican heritage who grew up all over North America, is garnering attention nationally and abroad.

Byrce-Davis speaks with WWNO’s Diane Mack about her upcoming performance in the Crescent City.

Building codes are the minimum requirements for the construction of a structure. It includes rules on plumbing, heating, natural gas, and more, meant to safeguard occupants from dangerous conditions.

Now, Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple says he wants the legislature to increase the building codes to better protect coastal properties from hurricanes.

Professor Carol Friedland, Director of LaHouse Research and Education Center at LSU’s Agricultural Center, tells us more about what Temple is advocating for and how to better protect homes from dangerous conditions.

