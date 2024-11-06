© 2024
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

How Louisianans voted in the 2024 election; what the Colfax massacre can teach us about political violence today

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM CST
Watch party for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. She's headed for a runoff against Republican Sid Edwards
Aidan McCahill
/
WRKF
Watch party for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. She's headed for a runoff against Republican Sid Edwards

Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States, and many Republicans in down-ballot races also saw some surprising success, including in East Baton Rouge Parish, where Republican Sid Edwards is headed for a runoff in the Mayor-President race against Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston-Broome.

Reporters Aidan McCahill and Drew Hawkins join us with more on the results of races and ballot initiatives throughout Louisiana.

The last few presidential elections raised concerns about potential violence at the voting booths and on the campaign trail. Over the summer, President-elect Donald Trump experienced two assassination attempts, and on Election Day, multiple polling sites in swing states received bomb threats.

For many, the modern political violence brings to mind the Colfax Massacre in Louisiana. On April 13, 1878, a mob of armed white men attacked the courthouse in Colfax, a town in Grant Parish, killing at least 80 Black men who were exercising their right to vote.

Today, we revisit this story, and how two men with personal connections to the tragedy are working to preserve the truth behind what happened. WRKF’s Karen Henderson explores what

A Reconstruction-era episode of political violence can teach us in today’s divisive climate.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It's available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
