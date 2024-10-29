Baquet exhibit showcases decades of Black life in NOLA; ‘Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical’

Early voting is underway across the country, but millions of people with felony convictions are not eligible to vote. The Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist tells us about efforts to ease these restrictions in the South, where the movement is less popular than in the rest of the country.

Loyola University’s College of Music and Media has a new exhibit celebrating Harold Baquet, a legendary New Orleans photographer who spent 30 years capturing the city, specifically Black political figures and daily life. “A Tribute to Harold Baquet: Picturing Blackness” will feature Baquet’s works and the works of 10 local photographers he inspired. L. Kasimu Harris, the photographer and writer curating the exhibition, and Cheron Brylski, wife of the late Harold Baquet and former political speechwriter and press secretary, join us for more.

The classic thriller, “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” continues its run at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center just in time for Halloween. Maestro Dennis Assaf tells us more about his spooky and suspenseful musical.

