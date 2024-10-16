Law meant to reduce crime sending more teens to jail; state of flood insurance after recent hurricanes

A law meant to reduce violent crime among teenagers has resulted in a rise in arrests of 17 year olds in Louisiana. The law, which went into effect five months ago, makes it so 17 year olds can be charged as adults. Nearly 70% of them have not actually been accused of violent crimes.

Richard Webster recently reported on the impacts of the law and the backlash against it for ProPublica and Verite News. He joins us for more. The rights of transgender students have recently come under increased scrutiny – especially as the new school year gets underway. On today’s episode, the Gulf States’ Newsroom’s Joseph King reports on pushback to new Title IX protections sex-based discrimination in the South.

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has been getting more national attention lately in the aftermath of Hurricanes Francine, Helene and Milton. Administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), NFIP is the only type of insurance the federal government is involved in.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) about the state of NFIP following the recent hurricanes.

