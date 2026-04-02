Latest on legislative session; NOLA water main breaks impact college students; La. purchase documents head to Baton Rouge

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today we discuss some of the bills moving through the statehouse, including legislation on carbon capture, sports betting and AI.

In the first three months of 2026, New Orleans saw five water main breaks, four boil water advisories, and a sewer main break. The city’s college students are bearing the brunt of the chaos, as many of the breaks have occurred near the Tulane and Loyola campuses.

Reporters for the Tulane Hullabaloo Ryann Goldberg and Cameron Young have been covering the impacts of the water infrastructure crisis on students. They join us today with more.

When James Monroe traveled to France in 1803 as a special envoy, his task was to buy New Orleans and all or parts of Florida.

To his surprise, Napoleon had already decided to sell the Louisiana Territory to the United States. After some back and forth, the $15 million price was agreed upon. Shortly thereafter, the United States doubled in size.

The document that executed that transaction is now coming to Baton Rouge. Anne Mahoney, curator of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol Museum, joins us with the details alongside Kennadi Wells, public information officer.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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