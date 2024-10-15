Houston Ballet returns to New Orleans; LSU’s first Black homecoming queen; Tiger Stadium memories

The internationally acclaimed Houston Ballet is returning to the Crescent City for the first time in 15 years. This rare performance in the Big Easy is a one-night-only event showcasing classical and contemporary masterpieces by celebrated choreographers.

Co-artistic director Julie Kent tells us more about what to expect at this weekend’s performance.

Over the weekend, LSU celebrated 100 years of Tiger Stadium in a game against Ole Miss. And throughout the next few weeks, we’ll be marking the centennial with a series of stories on the history of Death Valley.

Today we hear from Renée Boutte Myer, the first Black student to be crowned homecoming queen at LSU. She speaks with our intern, LSU student Martin Sullivan, about what she remembers from the night she made history.

Then, we hear from three LSU alumni who share their most memorable experiences at Tiger Stadium. They talk about living in the stadium dorms, a fan having a heart attack in the stands, and children drinking sodas from flasks – just to scare other game-goers.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!