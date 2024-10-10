Students reflect on Hamas attack 1 year later ; Louisiana helping NC prepare for election after disaster; photographer combines activism with artistry

Monday, Oct. 7 marked a year since Hamas attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel’s ensuing war in Gaza has killed roughly 42,000 Palestinians and wounded more than twice as many.

On the war’s 1-year anniversary, students at New Orleans universities gathered to honor the Palestinians who’ve died and demand their schools break financial ties with Israel.

WWNO and WRKF’s education reporter Aubri Juhasz has been reporting on student activism for the last year and joins us today for more.

Parts of North Carolina were recently devastated when Hurricane Helene made landfall earlier this month. Now the key swing state must figure out how to conduct an election in the aftermath of a major storm – and officials are turning to Louisiana for advice.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton Hadskey about how emergency voting protocols that have been used in Louisiana will soon be adopted by our northern neighbors..

New Orleans-based documentary photographer Daniella Zalcman has long focused on the intersection of social justice and visual storytelling in her work. She’s the founder and current leader of the nonprofit Women Photograph, which seeks to elevate the voices of women who are visual journalists.

Zalcman will speak at Tulane University Thursday at 4 p.m., She plans to talk about her activism through artistry, and how photography can be used as a medium for liberation. She joins us today for more.

