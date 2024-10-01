New law for pregnancy care drugs takes effect; Chamber Music Festival kicks off 9th season; caring for animals during disasters

A new state law takes effect Tuesday,requiring hospitals to lock up key medications used to treat pregnant women during emergencies. That’s because the drugs can also be used to induce abortions. WWNO’s and WRKF’s Reproductive Health reporter Rosemary Westwood tells us why this law is alarming to health care workers.

The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival is kicking off its 9th season of intimate classical music concerts in venues across New Orleans. Headlined by the Manhattan Chamber Players and the Gryphon Trio, this season, “Brandenburg and Beyond,”features celebrated concertos.

Artistic director and violist Dr. Luke Fleming tells us more about what to expect and where to see a free concert.

As Hurricane Francine was preparing to make landfall in Louisiana just a few weeks ago, the Companion Animal Alliance Shelter in Baton Rouge posted on Instagram about needing emergency animal fosters, and many LSU students stepped up to help. Heidi Wetherbee is the communications and events manager at Companion Animal Alliance. She joins us now for more on how students, and other community members can get involved in pet fostering and volunteering.

