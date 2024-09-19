‘A King Like Me’ gives intimate look at NOLA’s oldest Black Krewe; how women in New Orleans fought for their right to drink

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to break down the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune/The Advocate. Today, we discuss a possible special session in the state legislature this November on tax reform and the state's fiscal cliff.

It was the late 40s. Despite having worked production lines and front lines in hospitals for World War II, women could still not get a drink in a bar in downtown New Orleans unless it was Mardi Gras day.

Cam Rinard, the director of Sales and Marketing at The Roosevelt New Orleans, tells us about the day women fought for their right to drink – in an event we now call “Stormin’ the Sazerac.”

The New Orleans Film Festival is hitting the screens this fall with a lineup of live action films and documentaries that highlight stories of the Gulf South.

One of the films, “ A King Like Me, ” takes an intimate look at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, the oldest Black Krewe in New Orleans. But while the film celebrates the club’s history, it also examines some of the difficult things members have had to grapple with, like the pandemic, Hurricane Ida and gun violence. The film’s director, Matthew Henderson , and one of the stars of the film, Terrance Rice, tells us more about this deep dive into Zulu’s history and legacy.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by [host]. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber; our contributing producers are Matt Bloom and Adam Vos; we receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!