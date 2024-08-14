Helping underserved Louisianans get health care; Holocaust Survivor Band founder, 99, shares his story; Nissan workers talk union efforts

Louisiana’s network of oil and gas pipelines — some tens of thousands of miles long — is under scrutiny. Some residents want to know where those pipelines are — and what can be done to protect their communities if there’s a leak, the Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur reports.

Federally qualified health centers, or community health centers, are the health care safety net for low-income and underserved people. These facilities provide primary care, dental care and mental health services to anyone who walks through the doors — regardless of whether they have insurance or are on Medicaid.

Raegan Carter , the director of health policy and governmental affairs at the Louisiana Primary Care Association, tells us how these facilities manage to provide care for one in 10 people in Louisiana and how they’re doing right now.

United Auto Workers has been trying to unionize auto workers in the South for a few years now, with notable success at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant . The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha recently spoke with Nissan plant workers in Mississippi about how they’re considering a renewed push for a union.

As a teenager, Saul Dreier survived three concentration camps, including Schindler's factory, where he lost his entire family. Ten years ago, Dreier founded the Holocaust Survivor Band, a musical group composed of survivors performing around the world to remind people not to forget the Holocaust. Now, at age 99, he’s visiting South Louisiana to share his story and music.

