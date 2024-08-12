Deaf teen's journey from Ukraine to Louisiana football field; Parenting from behind bars

In the height of hurricane season, community organizers are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur reports on how people in New Orleans are banding together to help take care of each other before a storm hits.

Alex Brock is a 17-year-old from Mt. Hermon, Louisiana, preparing for his junior year as a kicker for the Bowling Green High School football team. But unlike his teammates, Brock was born deaf in Ukraine, adopted at a young age and plays football with a cochlear implant. He joins us to discuss how he’s succeeding in football and academics on his own terms.

Daughters Beyond Incarceration grew out of the life experience of co-founder and executive director Dominique Johnson, whose father has been behind bars her entire life. The New Orleans-based nonprofit’s mission is to help Black girls with incarcerated parents live healthy, stable lives and have strong, positive relationships with their parents during and after incarceration.

Johnson joins us to discuss DBI’s work, along with Troy Hankton, one of the dads who experienced parenting from behind bars, and his daughter, Troyny’ah Hankton.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!