Generation Hope helps parents navigate college classes; ESSENCE Festival marks 30th anniversary

In New Orleans, an estimated 23% of all undergraduate students are parents. They face more obstacles than your average student, having to consider things like childcare and economic stability while taking classes.

The organization Generation Hope helps these parents make their way through school. And just this month, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their New Orleans scholars program.

Joining us for more on this organization is Nicole Lynn Lewis, founder and CEO, and Lindsey Cross, director of New Orleans programming.

Courtesy of ESSENCE Festival of Culture Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of ESSENCE Festival of Culture

It’s a milestone year for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. It’s celebrating its 30th anniversary. That celebration has a special meaning for New Orleans as the festival began in the city back in 1995.

Hakeem Holmes, vice president of ESSENCE Festival of Culture joins us to share more about this year’s festivities.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

