Gov. Landry’s 1st month; WWII Museum founder receives honor; Mardi Gras fiscal impacts

Gov. Jeff Landry has been in office for almost a month now, and The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace has been watching closely. She joins us now for more on his early priorities, including his push to expand death penalty methods.

It began over a glass of sherry. Nick Mueller was sharing a copita with his close friend and colleague Stephen Ambrose when Ambrose proposed the two collaborate on a D-Day museum, which could include Ambrose’s 600-plus oral histories.

Years later, and after Ambrose’s passing, the National World War II Museum is a top tourist attraction in New Orleans.

Nick Mueller, the museum’s co-founder, president and CEO emeritus, was recently honored with a Champion of Culture award by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. He joins us for more on this honor and years of educating the public on World War II.

Over 70 parades take to the streets of metro New Orleans during Carnival. And while putting on the “greatest show on earth” certainly comes at a cost, Mardi Gras also brings economic benefits to the city with tourists, concerts and balls.

Toni Weiss, professor of economics at Tulane University joins us for more on the fiscal benefits of Mardi Gras.

