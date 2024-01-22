Hear the story of the Deslondes Rebellion, the largest revolt of enslaved people in U.S. history

On the night of Jan. 8, 1811, Charles Deslondes led the largest known uprising of enslaved people in American history.

More than 500 people participated in what’s now known as the German Coast uprising.

Despite the significance of the event, it was almost lost to history.

Rhae Lynn Barnes is an associate professor of history at Princeton University and has spent years researching the rebellion. She joins us for more on the men who died fighting for their freedom and the uprising’s legacy today.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!