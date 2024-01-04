Gov. Edwards prepares to leave office; infrastructure developments; NOMA poetry workshop

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is about to leave office, and the Democrat will soon be succeeded by Republican Jeff Landry. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to discuss the state’s political transition.

As we step into the New Year, Greater New Orleans, Inc.is highlighting $3.5 billion in projects that have been completed or are starting construction in 2024. President and CEO of GNO, Inc. Michael Hecht joins us for more on infrastructure developments in the region.

The New Orleans Museum of Art will begin a three-week series of poetry workshops on Jan. 10. The series aims to give poets of all ages and experience levels a chance to write while surrounded by art.

Daniel Fitzpatrick, author, poet, translator and member of the NOMA’s Creative Assembly Cohort, which is hosting the workshop, joins us for more on the intersection between visual and language arts.

