Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast expands its pre- and post-abortion care services; what’s driving a statewide spike in syphilis among babies

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast expanded the service offerings available at the Dee Dee Reilly Health Center in Baton Rouge. This follows a similar expansion at the organization’s New Orleans Health Center earlier this fall.

Neither clinic performed abortions before the state’s abortion ban went into effect last year. But now, both clinics will provide pre- and post-abortion care in addition to connecting patients to abortion providers out of state. Tamika Thomas-Magee, director of clinical services at PPGC, joins us to discuss the new services and how her organization is adapting to the post-Roe landscape.

Louisiana saw a spike in cases of syphilis among newborn babies last year. Samuel Burgess, director of the Louisiana Department of Health’s STD/HIV program, explains the magnitude of the problem and what public health experts are doing to address it.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

