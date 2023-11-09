Why 10% of NOLA Catholic churches are closing or merging; Télé-Louisiane launches French newspaper

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry is preparing to take office, and his appointees and transition team include some familiar – and some surprising – faces. The Time- Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down who’s who on the team.

At Catholic Masses across the New Orleans metro area last month, parishioners heard in an announcement from Archbishop Gregory Aymond that multiple churches in the region are set to close or consolidate by next summer. New Orleans, one of the nation’s oldest Catholic cities, will now close or merge roughly 10% of its 111 parishes. Many parishioners responded to the news with shock and sadness.

Stephanie Riegel has been covering the story of the consolidation for the Times-Picayune/The Advocate and joins us now for more on the timeline for these changes and what she’s heard from church-goers.

In October, the Louisiana French news outlet Télé-Louisiane officially launched a French-language newspaper, Le Louisianais. But the paper, which offers print stories focused on the state’s French and Creole communities, is just one of the media outlet’s latest endeavors. It is also airing the second season of its weekly newsmagazine and animated TV show, and it recently hosted an assembly of Louisiana culture activists.

For more on all of Télé-Louisiane’s projects, we talk with co-founders, CEO Will McGrew and Chief Creative Officer Drake LeBlanc.

