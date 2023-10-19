Why Landry’s win prompted one LSU prof to resign; how to teach students about Israel-Hamas conflict

Since ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been scrambling in their fight over leadership. Stephanie Grace, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, joins us to discuss why Louisiana’s Rep. Steve Scalise fell short of enough votes to become House speaker – and what happens next.

News of the conflict between Israel and Hamas is breaking every day, and in classrooms across the country, students are looking to their teachers to help them understand what it all means.

Chris Dier, an author and award-winning history teacher at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans, joins us for more on how he is approaching these conversations with his students with sensitivity and objectivity.

On Sunday, Robert Mann, Manship Endowed Chair in Journalism at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, announced that he’s resigning, and will leave his post next spring after 18 years with the university.

“My reasons are simple,” the historian, journalist and Louisiana Politics Hall of Fame member said in a thread posted to social media on Sunday. “The person who will be governor in January has already asked LSU to fire me. And I have no confidence that the leadership of this university would protect the Manship School against a governor’s efforts to punish me and other faculty members.”

Mann joins us today to discuss his decision to leave LSU – and for a conversation on failures by the Democratic party establishment in the last election cycle.

