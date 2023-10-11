Misconduct and mistrust at the BRPD; spreading Alzheimer’s awareness in La. Latino communities

If you live in Louisiana, you’re likely aware that a saltwater wedge is slowly seeping into the Mississippi River – and threatening the drinking water supply of several communities in the far southeastern corner of the state. But it’s not just residents who face concerns: Saltwater can also adversely affect the state's plants, trees and wildlife.

Heather Kirk-Ballard, assistant professor in Louisiana State University’s School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, joins us to explain the impact.

Last Spring, New Orleans’ Verite News published “In the Dark,” a five-part investigative series that looked into misconduct, complaints and community mistrust of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s internal affairs division.

But the news hasn’t stopped since their initial report. Over the summer, BRPD police chief Murphy Paul announced his resignation. And news of the department’s now-infamous unmonitored interrogation facility, known internally as the “Brave Cave,” has also come to light.

Verite reporters Clarissa Sosin and Daryl Khan join us with updates from their latest reporting.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5.8 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer's and related diseases – but awareness around the disease still isn’t universal.

Delores Hurst, executive director of the Louisiana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, and Tatiana Gonzalez Quiroga, the chapter’s director of public policy, join us for more on how their organization is working to spread awareness about the condition among Louisiana’s Latino communities.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

