New Orleans Opera presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro’; encore interview with candidate Hunter Lundy

It’s been six months since a catastrophic tornado ripped across the lower Mississippi Delta into Alabama, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens more. Communities caught in the path of the storm are still rebuilding, but as the Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller reports, some residents fear they’re being left behind.

Love and deception are in the air as the New Orleans Opera opens its 2023-24 season with “The Marriage of Figaro.” This Mozart classic presents one wild wedding day in the garden – chock full of twists and turns. The New Orleans Opera’s general and artistic director, Clare Burovac , joins us today for a conversation about the performance.

Louisiana’s primaries are just around the corner, so this week, we are re-airing the rest of our interviews with the major candidates for governor. Today, we bring you a conversation with Hunter Lundy, the race’s sole Independent.

A trial lawyer from Lake Charles, Lundy has allied with Republicans on abortion bans and bills targeting LGBTQ+ people. But on fiscal issues, he’s far more liberal, saying he would invest in social programs and schools. During a debate last week, he appealed to liberal voters by promising to clean up polluted industrial sites near residential areas, and made direct attacks at Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, who he proclaimed, “cannot win this race.”

Back in June, The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, spoke to Lundy about why he believes Louisiana needs a bipartisan leader. We’re revisiting that conversation today.

