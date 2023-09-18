EBR school bus crisis worsens; encore interview with Sharon Hewitt; how farmers handle heat

Louisiana just recorded its hottest summer ever as temperatures skyrocketed along the Gulf Coast. For agricultural workers, there’s little reprieve from the heat. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins brings us voices from farmers in rural Louisiana.

Last week, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System implemented a new plan to address its school bus driver shortage. But it only brought “ fresh hell ” for families, says Charles Lussier , a staff writer covering education for The Advocate. He joins us to discuss what kids and parents can expect going into week two.

As the gubernatorial primary draws near, we’re giving a second listen to our interviews with the race’s top candidates. Today, we have Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s interview with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. The two spoke in June and discussed her education policies, relationship with Gov. John Bel Edwards and what her priorities will be if elected governor.

Last week marked the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing, which killed four young girls in 1963. The City of Birmingham hosted a week of events to commemorate it. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller spoke with a group of young students who visited the church for a field trip back in time.

