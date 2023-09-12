La. school district sues TikTok, Instagram; Tennessee Williams Theatre Co. stages rare play

The Livingston Parish school district is suing TikTok and Instagram, saying the social media apps have built addictive platforms that caused a mental health crisis among teenagers. The district is also suing two internet service providers, alleging that they are responsible for facilitating minors’ access to social media platforms.

Jacqueline DeRobertis, who covers Livingston Parish for The Advocate newspaper has been reporting on the lawsuit – and walks us through the details.

A seldom-staged early play by Tennessee Williams, “Spring Storm,” is making its regional premiere in New Orleans. Williams wrote the play in 1937 and 1938, while he was in college. It was never staged during his lifetime.

Salvatore Maninno, artistic director of Loyola University New Orleans’ theater and dance department, is directing the performance, produced by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans. He joins us to discuss the piece, and the upcoming performance.

Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary is in a month, but the first voter registration deadline is coming up this week. State politics reporter Molly Ryan brings us into a voter registration office in Baton Rouge to explain the process.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

