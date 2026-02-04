© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Research into aggressive form of breast cancer; new online tool for evaluating education policy decisions; king cake baking class

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:45 PM CST
Parish-by-parish interactive tool that demonstrates how theoretical funding situations for early childhood care/education adjust in response to various factors.
Courtesy of Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
Parish-by-parish interactive tool that demonstrates how theoretical funding situations for early childhood care/education adjust in response to various factors.

A Louisiana organization that examines how public policy decisions impact the care, education and development of our youngest children has developed a new interactive online tool. The tool shows how funding decisions at the parish level affect early childhood resources for infants and toddlers.

Mattilyn Karst Batson, policy & research director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, joins us for more on this new technology.

Researchers at the LSU LCMC Health - Cancer Center and LSU Health New Orleans have published new insights into one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. They analyzed triple-negative breast cancer in 250 Louisiana patients and identified genetic markers and immune differences that may play a role in treatment and therapies. Researchers say their discoveries could lead to more personalized, more effective breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Lucio Miele, director at LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, joins us now for more.

If you consider yourself a baker and you celebrate Mardi Gras, making a king cake is a rite of passage. And in New Orleans, where the dessert is practically sacred, the pressure is on to get it right and make it your own.

Aubri Juhasz joined local culinary students for their first attempts.

—-

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber