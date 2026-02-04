Research into aggressive form of breast cancer; new online tool for evaluating education policy decisions; king cake baking class

A Louisiana organization that examines how public policy decisions impact the care, education and development of our youngest children has developed a new interactive online tool. The tool shows how funding decisions at the parish level affect early childhood resources for infants and toddlers.

Mattilyn Karst Batson, policy & research director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, joins us for more on this new technology.

Researchers at the LSU LCMC Health - Cancer Center and LSU Health New Orleans have published new insights into one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. They analyzed triple-negative breast cancer in 250 Louisiana patients and identified genetic markers and immune differences that may play a role in treatment and therapies. Researchers say their discoveries could lead to more personalized, more effective breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Lucio Miele, director at LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, joins us now for more.

If you consider yourself a baker and you celebrate Mardi Gras, making a king cake is a rite of passage. And in New Orleans, where the dessert is practically sacred, the pressure is on to get it right and make it your own.

Aubri Juhasz joined local culinary students for their first attempts.

