New Orleans doctor accused of overprescribing; Indigenous community in Dulac loses vital cultural center

Elyse Stevens earned a reputation as a New Orleans doctor who provided flexible care. She sought out patients who were experiencing homelessness, had histories of addiction, or other issues, and aimed to provide them with treatment plans.

But in 2024, the treatment she had once been praised for was suddenly scrutinized by her supervisors. And Stevens eventually left the city of New Orleans, and her patients, behind.

KFF Health News reporter Aneri Pattani tells us more about Stevens' story and what it says about addiction treatment.

Between oil spills, land loss and other consequences of climate change, times haven't been easy for the small, largely indigenous town of Dulac. Thankfully, one resource has long helped keep the Terrebonne Parish town afloat — the Dulac Community Center. It served as a hub for emergency response during disasters and was also an important cultural resource for the Indigenous residents of the town.

But now, after almost a hundred years, the center is closing its doors.

Coastal reporter Eva Tesfaye went down to Dulac to talk to board member Bette Billiot, along with former board member Kirby Verret. They discussed the center and what closing it means for the Native community.

