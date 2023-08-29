Why the EPA dropped civil rights investigation in Louisiana; getting to know LPO’s new director

In the final days of June, the federal Environmental Protection Agency suddenly closed what environmental advocates once hailed as a landmark civil rights investigation into Louisiana’s permitting process for industrial projects. The investigation’s abrupt closure came after months of negotiations between Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality and federal regulators. The year-plus investigation was closed without a resolution – and the EPA didn’t explain why.

The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker has been following up on the investigation and abrupt closure – and joins us today to talk about what she’s found.

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 33rd season with a new music director and conductor on the podium. Indiana native Matthew Kraemer will make his official debut when the LPO’s 2023-24 season begins in mid-September. Kraemer and orchestra executive director Anwar Nasir join us to talk about their vision for the ensemble in this upcoming season.

