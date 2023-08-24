Latest on minors at Angola — plus the psychological impact of incarcerating youth in adult prisons

Last year, the state of Louisiana moved dozens of incarcerated children to an old death row facility at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the largest maximum security prison in the country. Advocates say the kids — mostly Black youth — are suffering from isolation and extreme heat. And at a recent hearing in Baton Rouge, civil rights lawyers asked a federal judge to take emergency action to remove them from the facility.

Bobbi-Jeane Misick, a reporter for Verite, has been following the situation, and sat down with the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins to discuss the hearing.

As efforts continue to remove teenagers from Angola, a new study shows minors incarcerated in adult correctional facilities have an increased risk of early death between the ages of 18-39.

Joseph Nedelec co-authored the study and is a professor at the University of Cincinnati. He joins us to discuss his research and what it reveals about the psychological health of youth held in adult detention.

But first, it’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today we hear what new polling reveals about voters’ opinions on the upcoming governor’s election.

