New book looks at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the context of the dawn of social media

This month marks 18 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in the southeastern United States, uprooting the lives of many who lived in New Orleans and the surrounding Gulf states. It took the storm only a matter of days to wreak havoc on the region. But it took – and continues to take – years to repair all of the damage, which is just as much emotional and psychological as it is physical.

In his new book, “Connecting After Chaos,” Tulane professor Stephen Ostertag writes about the ways many New Orleanians turned to social media to cope with the aftermath of the storm. He joins us for more on the book, and what he learned in his decade of research leading up to its release.

The Louisiana governor’s race is heating up, so we thought now would be a good time to revisit a story on P.B.S. Pinchback, who became the first Black governor of Louisiana – and in the country – over 150 years ago.

In December, Louisiana Considered managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Joseph Dawson, a retired history professor from Texas A & M University and editor of the book, “The Louisiana Governors: From Iberville to Edwards.” Today, we give their conversation about Pinchback’s life and legacy a second listen.

The cost of – and the demand for – diapers shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating the “diaper divide.” For the Gulf States Newsroom, Maya Miller reports on a medical supply company’s efforts to tackle this problem by pushing to eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

