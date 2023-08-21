School canceled in Baton Rouge after bus drivers protest low pay with mass sickout

Public schools in Baton Rouge canceled classes Monday after an employee sickout that began with bus drivers expanded over the weekend to include cafeteria workers. Charles Lussier, reporter for the Baton Rouge Advocate, tells us about the conditions that led to the strike and negotiations between school officials and union representatives.

After 82 years, a Louisiana sailor who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor has finally been identified. The remains of the navy ship’s cook, Clarence Thompson, will be brought to Slidell for a proper burial.

Denise Bennett, Thompson’s second cousin twice removed, tells us how forensic technology helped identify her long-lost relative, and how he will finally be honored.

This fall, families across Louisiana can read and discuss award-winning children's books as part of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities’ new reading initiative. More than 60 programs will take place across roughly 20 parishes, with some starting as soon as the end of this month.

Director of curriculum Sarah DeBacher tells us more about the program’s goal to increase literacy and learning across the state.

