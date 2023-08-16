Shreveport Little Theatre’s history chronicled in new LPB documentary

Last week, the state broke ground on its costliest and most controversial project aimed at rebuilding Louisiana’s degraded coastline and maintaining the marsh as sea levels continue to rise. Located in Plaquemines Parish, the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will totally alter the landscape off the parish’s west bank.

The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker joins to tell us more about the project and the future of Louisiana’s coastal restoration efforts.

Robert Darrow, managing director and artistic director of the Shreveport Little Theatre, and Sherry Kerr, a former board member of the theater, tell us the story of the century-old community theater, which has the distinction of being the first place where comedian George Carlin took the stage as an actor. LPB premieres a documentary about the theater’s storied history on Monday, August 21.

When Cullman County, Alabama was founded in 1873 it was advertised as a place with “No Blacks and No Indians.” Its largest city was a sundown town. But one of the oldest communities in Cullman county was a safe haven for Black people in the state and in some ways still is.

Last year, WBHM’s Kyra Miles talked to residents of “Colony” about its rich history and present. We give that conversation a second listen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!