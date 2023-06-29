© 2023
Louisiana Considered

A year after Roe was overturned, we head back to Mississippi to see the impact of the landmark case

In a special episode of her award-winning podcast Banned, public health reporter Rosemary Westwood takes us back to Mississippi to report on the impact of that landmark case.

This month marks one year since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional abortion rights. Currently, 14 states – including Louisiana – now ban nearly all abortions. That Supreme Court decision actually centered on one Mississippi abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
