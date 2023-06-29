A year after Roe was overturned, we head back to Mississippi to see the impact of the landmark case

In a special episode of her award-winning podcast Banned, public health reporter Rosemary Westwood takes us back to Mississippi to report on the impact of that landmark case.

This month marks one year since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional abortion rights. Currently, 14 states – including Louisiana – now ban nearly all abortions. That Supreme Court decision actually centered on one Mississippi abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization.