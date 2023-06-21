Story of how the Baton Rouge bus boycott inspired movements across the country takes the stage

Monday was Juneteenth, a holiday first recognized by the federal government two years ago that honors the date in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, discovered they were free – some of the last to learn of their emancipation. Today, we are honoring the holiday by recognizing the work being done to combat racism in our region.

Maxine Crump, founder and president/CEO of Dialogue on Race, an organization in Baton Rouge with a mission to eliminate racism through education and dialogue, joins us for more.

Tomorrow, the Capitol Park Museum presents a revival production called “The Fading Line: A Commemoration of the 1953 Bus Boycott.” As the name suggests, this performance highlights the bus boycott that took place 70 years ago in Baton Rouge and inspired similar protests across the nation. This play first premiered 20 years ago, and some of the original actors are reprising their roles.

Renée Chatelain, creator of the production and president/CEO Arts Council of Greater BR, along with three of the performers, Jessica Carter, Jeoffrey Harris and Trey Gillen, tell us more.

But first, last Thursday, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and state officials warned that all residents with a state-issued driver’s license, ID or car registration likely had sensitive information exposed to hackers in a major cyberattack. Today, WRKF’s Molly Ryan tells us more about the third party responsible for this attack and how officials are responding.

