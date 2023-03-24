The latest developments in preventive medicine in Louisiana and across the country

Earlier this week, the Preventive Medicine 2023 conference met in New Orleans where public health leaders discussed emerging research, tactics for working together, and the future of the field. Dr. Tonette Krousel-Wood, chair of the American College of Preventive Medicine, discusses the importance of preventive medicine in Louisiana and why it’s important to collaborate with public health professionals in other states.

This Saturday, 11 uniquely painted pianos will be unveiled at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. Provided by the organization Sing for Hope and painted by local artists, these pianos will then be taken to their public homes at parks and buildings through April 19. Then, they’ll be relocated to schools and organizations across the city.

Co-founder of Sing for Hope Monica Yunus tells us more about the unveiling event and how this organization aims to foster community through music.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Today, we hear the latest on the recall campaign against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and why so many petitions were rejected.

