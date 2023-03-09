New climate report highlights the impact of increased risks from hurricane winds

The First Street Foundation recently released its 7th National Climate Risk Assessment: Worsening Winds. The report highlights the impact of increasing risk from hurricane winds to houses, buildings and property. It also looks at how the intensity of hurricanes and their ability to reach new areas will change over the next 30 years due to a changing climate.

Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis joins us for a deep dive into this story.

In 2020, the hotel industry was on the brink of collapse. Nearly three years later, America’s hotels are poised to begin a new era in operations – one where challenges such as staffing shortages and economic factors including inflation and borrowing costs replace COVID as top concerns.

American Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers joins us for more insight into the industry.

