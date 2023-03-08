© 2023
3/7: The online stream for WRKF Classical is operational following an outage on Monday.
Some users may experience reduced fidelity or brief interruptions of service to the WRKF Classical online stream while we perform repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

Loyola University launches media literacy program to help students discern fact from fiction

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 8, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST
Loyola University in New Orleans is working on educating its students – and its community– about the importance of media literacy. This includes knowing how to discern fact from fiction, news from opinion and how to identify fake news.

Laurie Phillips, associate dean of Information Resources & Systems at the Monroe Library Loyola University, who teaches a course, “Facts and Misinformation.” She gives us the details.

Earlier this month, public safety leaders in Baton Rouge unveiled part of a new initiative to place surveillance cameras in high-crime areas. It’s part of the SafeBR coalition– a broader effort to tackle crime in the capital city. Adam Knapp, President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), tells us more .

Also, Mississippi was one of the last states in the nation to adopt net metering rules, which make it easier for homeowners to invest in renewable energy. The state recently updated its rulebook with incentives for low and moderate-income residents. But as Danny McArthur of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, environmental justice advocates are still pushing for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

