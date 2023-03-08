Loyola University launches media literacy program to help students discern fact from fiction

Loyola University in New Orleans is working on educating its students – and its community– about the importance of media literacy. This includes knowing how to discern fact from fiction, news from opinion and how to identify fake news.

Laurie Phillips, associate dean of Information Resources & Systems at the Monroe Library Loyola University, who teaches a course, “Facts and Misinformation.” She gives us the details.

Earlier this month, public safety leaders in Baton Rouge unveiled part of a new initiative to place surveillance cameras in high-crime areas. It’s part of the SafeBR coalition– a broader effort to tackle crime in the capital city. Adam Knapp, President and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), tells us more .

Also, Mississippi was one of the last states in the nation to adopt net metering rules, which make it easier for homeowners to invest in renewable energy. The state recently updated its rulebook with incentives for low and moderate-income residents. But as Danny McArthur of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, environmental justice advocates are still pushing for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

