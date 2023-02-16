A new investigation details impact of gentrification in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood

New Orleans is one of the few major American cities without some form of rapid transit. Now, the Regional Transit Authority is trying to change that with plans for a new, faster bus line that would connect New Orleans East and the west bank to downtown. WWNO’s Metro Reporter Carly Berlin tells us more about these plans and why the city council is already pushing back.

In the last few years, White populations have grown dramatically in historically Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities all across the country. And New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood, one of the oldest Black communities in the country, was no exception.

The Washington Post’s Marissa Lang was part of a team of reporters looking into these patterns of gentrification. She joins us now for more on what she discovered in New Orleans, and how that compares to the rest of the country.

Ask any Mardi Gras reveler a favorite memory from Carnival’s past, and it might include catching a treasured throw from a parade float. Behind each prized throw is hours of work, bottles of glitter and dozens of float riders crafting together. Reporter Kezia Setyawan went behind the scenes with three krewes as they created their signature throws.

