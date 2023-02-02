New SPLC report reveals major lack of diversity in Louisiana law enforcement

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Here's what it featured:

A recent study by the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund revealed that Louisiana sheriffs and prosecutors are overwhelmingly white and male. While over 33% of Louisiana’s population is Black only 6% of the sheriffs and 12% of the district attorneys are Black, which points to a significant disparity.

Here to tell us more about these findings is Delvin Davis, author of the study, “Out of Balance, Racial Disparity Among Louisiana’s Sheriffs and Prosecutors.”

Some of the most anticipated Mardi Gras krewes are getting ready to roll this weekend. Greg Swanson tells us about Krewe du Vieux’s scandalous parade kicking off this Saturday, and a voice of mystery shares insight into krewedelusion’s Sunday debut!

But first, Louisiana lawmakers met at the statehouse this week for a special session on insurance. WRKF’s Capital Access Reporter Paul Braun has the details.

