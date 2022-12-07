From cancer survivor to commercial astronaut, Hayley Arceneaux recounts epic journey in new memoir

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Here's what it featured:

With so much conversation about coastal erosion in Louisiana, sediment diversions have come to the forefront as one of the tools to preserve and build up land. But the science behind it is often murky and confusing to the public. Rachel Rhode of the Environmental Defense Fund tells us more about breaking down the science of sediment diversion into something a little more approachable.

In September of 2021, Hayley Arcenaux became the youngest American to travel to space at the age of 29. While she no longer holds that specific title, the St. Francisville native and cancer survivor is also the first known Cajun in space and the first person in space with a prosthetic body part. And when she’s not orbiting earth, she is a physician assistant at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arceneaux joins us today for more capturing her amazing journey in her new book, Wild Ride: a Memoir of IV Drips and Rocket Ships.

But first, after 24 years, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will retire at the end of the month. WWNO’s Patrick Madden tells us more about Ferguson’s more than two decades of service, and why finding a replacement will be more challenging for the mayor than in previous years.

