How a new docuseries and a publishing company are celebrating the ‘character’ of Louisiana

Homicides spiked across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Baton Rouge was no exception. But now, it seems like this deadly trend is finally on the decline. Criminal Justice reporter for the Advocate, James Finn, tells us more about covering these crimes.

Most of us know that Louisiana has unique cuisine, culture and traditions – but now, the state’s quirkiness is being celebrated in a new two-part documentary series from Louisiana Public Broadcasting, dubbed, Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi…or Any Place Else!

Former Louisiana Lieutenant Governor and current Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, tells us more about creating, hosting and writing the series. He is joined by Executive Producer of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Linda Midgett.

When author Jason P. Reed, a native of Eunice, moved to Belgium, he discovered an international curiosity about his home state. Now, he’s seeking to start a modern renaissance among south Louisiana writers. He joins us today to discuss his publishing company New Bayou Books, that aims to promote literature about south Louisiana culture and heritage.

