How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals. History Department Research Fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, Clifton Sorrell III tells us more about the significance of this important moment in history.

“A League of Their Own” meets “Miracle” in the true story of the first US Women’s Olympic Basketball team and their unlikely rise. Made of a ragtag group of players from largely unknown schools, this team put women’s basketball on the map.

Author Andrew Maraniss wrote about the team in his new book, “Inaugural Ballers: The True Story of the First U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team.” He joined Managing Producer Alana Schreiber for more on this story and the fascinating Louisiana connections.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson . Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!