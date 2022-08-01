How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence

On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

This Wednesday, The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge nonprofit will host “NOT FROM THIS HOUSE," a city-wide meeting calling on 500 Black fathers and sons for an in-depth conversation surrounding gun violence. We speak to the president and chairman of the organization, Michael Adams, along with executive director Dadrius Lanus to learn more about preventing gun violence with youth mentoring programs.

Earlier this summer, Baton Rouge’s very own Dylan Miller placed fourth at the World Cube Association’s North American Championship. We speak to Miller to learn how he first got involved in Rubik’s cube competitions and where he goes from here.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

