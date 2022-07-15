Why Louisiana Republican lawmakers are narrowing in on local school board elections

Here is what's being featured on Friday's Louisiana Considered:

Across the country and in Louisiana, lawmakers are taking special interest in school board elections. The Advocate’s Editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us why Republican legislators in particular are focusing so heavily on these local races.

A growing number of states are setting up state-funded Education Savings Accounts to give more students education opportunities outside of public schools. This year, Louisiana would have joined them if not for a pair of vetoes by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who argued this would have crippled already underfunded public schools. Capitol Access reporter Paul Braun and education reporter Aubri Juhasz discuss the significance – and possible future – of this debate in Louisiana.